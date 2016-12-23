Family Security Credit Union customers targeted by skimming device

According to our news gathering partners at the Decatur Daily, much of the Decatur City Schools' student body will start the 2018-19 school year in a new location. The district has embarked on the largest building expansion in its history, at a cost of about $100 million. This unprecedented move will impact nearly half of all students in the district and every student in grades 9-12, a mobilization of students that has not seen since integration in the 1960s. Deca...

More >>