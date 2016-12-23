Family Security Credit Union customers targeted by skimming devi - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

breaking

Family Security Credit Union customers targeted by skimming device

Family Security Credit Union (Source: WAFF) Family Security Credit Union (Source: WAFF)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

A statewide credit union confirms a skimming device has compromised the accounts of hundreds of customers. 

Family Security Credit Union, which is headquartered in Decatur, confirmed information from 285 cards issued to customers was stolen. 

FSCU operates more than 14 locations across North Alabama, however, we are told the skimming device only pulled from one Decatur-area ATM. 

RELATED READ: 2 arrested in multi-state card skimming scheme

Stolen cards are being blocked and reissued. 

If you are a customer and fear your account may have been compromised - you should contact Family Security Credit Union immediately
 

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

