Happy Festivus

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm quickly, despite the cloudiness, into the mid-70s by the afternoon. ?More >>
The Huntsville Police Department is investigation two shootings that occurred Sunday night. The first call came in around 11:30 p.m. Residents at the Twickenham Village apartment community reported hearing 4-5 gunshots in the area.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say assaulted a deputy during a routine security check Sunday. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Michael Paul Sisk.More >>
We’ve learned more about how 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins communicated before they disappeared.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 15 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
