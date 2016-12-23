Happy Festivus

You don't have to wait until Christmas to feel the holiday cheer.



A holiday made popular by the TV show 'Seinfeld' falls two days before Christmas.



Festivus calls for an aluminum pole rather than a traditional tree.



You still celebrate with a meal, but not without participating in the "Airing of Grievances" - a time to tell others how they have fallen short of expectations in the past year.



The holiday isn't for everyone, but since it's TV debut, it's actually celebrated by fans across the country.



There's even a Facebook page.



Check out more on the holiday on the Festivus website.



Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48