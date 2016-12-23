Happy Festivus - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Happy Festivus

By William McLain, Digital Content Director
(Source: ICelebrateFestivus Facebook)

You don't have to wait until Christmas to feel the holiday cheer. 

A holiday made popular by the TV show 'Seinfeld' falls two days before Christmas.

Festivus calls for an aluminum pole rather than a traditional tree. 

You still celebrate with a meal, but not without participating in the "Airing of Grievances" - a time to tell others how they have fallen short of expectations in the past year. 

The holiday isn't for everyone, but since it's TV debut, it's actually celebrated by fans across the country. 

There's even a Facebook page

Check out more on the holiday on the Festivus website.
 

