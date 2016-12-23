Restaurants open on Christmas Eve & Christmas - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Restaurants open on Christmas Eve & Christmas

(WAFF) -

Not planning to cook this holiday weekend? Not a problem.

A number of restaurant chains will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. 

Applebees, Cheddars and Buffalo Wild Wings are just a few that plan to be open.

Some hours to vary by location, so it's still a good idea to call before you plan a meal. 

Check out the full list on RestaurantNews.com for more. 
 

