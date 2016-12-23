Madison County man allegedly fights off robber who shot at him

A man said a would-be robber followed him home from Bridge Street and shot at him. (Source: WAFF)

A Madison County man says he's lucky to be alive after coming face-to-face with an armed robber who allegedly tried to kill him.

Chad Gilliam said the suspect “marked” him at Bridge Street Town Centre on Wednesday. He said the man followed him home and demanded money.

"Guy came up wearing a red hoodie, opened my door, had a gun pointed at my face, and said ‘Give me all your money,’" said Gilliam.

Gilliam said he instead tried to hit the suspect with his car. He said that’s when the suspect opened fire four times, barely missing him.

"A bullet goes in my back glass, through my front windshield into my home, and I'm ducking down," said Gilliam.

Authorities are investigating. In the meantime, Gilliam says he's lucky to be alive but angry that his would-be killer is still out there.

"He was planning on coming inside, robbing me in my own home, and probably would've killed me," he said.

