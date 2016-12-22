Huntsville homeowner shoots armed robbers; 1 killed - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville homeowner shoots armed robbers; 1 killed

Antonio Thompson (top left), Jaleel McElderry (top right), Quindarious Sterling (bottom left), Robert Thorton (bottom right) (Source: Metro Jail) Antonio Thompson (top left), Jaleel McElderry (top right), Quindarious Sterling (bottom left), Robert Thorton (bottom right) (Source: Metro Jail)
Huntsville police investigate a fatal shooting on Broadmeadow Lane. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police investigate a fatal shooting on Broadmeadow Lane. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Four men from Anniston have been charged with murder following an attempted robbery at a Huntsville home. 

Huntsville Police confirm one person was killed at a Broadmeadow Lane home on Thursday night. 

Investigators say four men from Anniston drove to Huntsville to pick up a fifth man who was recently released from prison. 

The suspects targeted the home because they believed drugs were inside the home. It's not clear if the suspects and the homeowner knew each other. 

Two armed men got out of the vehicle to rob the home while the others waited. Someone inside the home who was armed fired multiple shots at the suspects.

One suspect, 20-year-old Montarious Hill of Anniston, was fatally wounded and died in the backyard. 

The second suspect was shot in the leg and was later captured by Huntsville Police. 

Police found the three other suspects thanks to a neighbor calling in a tip for a suspicious vehicle. 

All four suspects are charged with murder and robbery:

  • Antonio Thompson (20-years-old, from Anniston)
  • Jaleel McElderry (20-years-old, from Anniston)
  • Robert Thorton (20-years-old, from Anniston)
  • Quindarious Sterling (21-years-old, from Anniston)

The man who was killed, along with three of the other suspects, were out on bond for murder charges in Etowah County.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

