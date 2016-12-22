Huntsville homeowner shoots armed robbers; 1 killed

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins.More >>
Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible.More >>
The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.More >>
A Florence man was arrested early Saturday morning after a domestic altercation between father and son ended in gunfire. Police responded to an incident in the 1800 block of Maple Ave., where gunshots had been reported.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
One person was killed and another 14 injured in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
The woman knew she needed to stay calm because of her high blood pressure, but she managed to hold her own, arguing with the carjacker.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.More >>
