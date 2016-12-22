Elderly Pennsylvania man leaves for store, ends up lost in Alaba - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Elderly Pennsylvania man leaves for store, ends up lost in Alabama

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Joseph Tarbutton (Source: Upper Chichester Township Police Department) Joseph Tarbutton (Source: Upper Chichester Township Police Department)
HALEYVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

What started as a routine trip to the store turned into a 900-mile trek for an elderly man in Pennsylvania.

Family members were worried when 89-year-old Joseph Tarbutton of the Upper Chichester Township didn't return from the neighborhood store over the weekend.

A spokesman with the Upper Chichester Township Police Department said they aren't sure what happened, but Tarbutton apparently drove to Haleyville, Alabama. Police said Tarbutton wasn't sure how he got there. But when family members reported him missing, they said he suffers from mental issues.

Tarbutton got help from local officers on Monday morning. They confirmed his identity and discovered he was a missing person.

The Pennsylvania officer didn't know details of the trip. He said it was his understanding that Tarbutton was making arrangements with his family to return home.

The Associated Press reports that he was treated for for high blood pressure and dehydration.

Police don't believe Tarbutton has been formally diagnosed with dementia. His daughter reportedly said his wandering off was likely because of old age and forgetfulness.

"We never, never, never expected to hear the news that he was in Alabama," his daughter, Cindy Gatta, told the AP. "It's just been amazing that it all turned out so well."

She reportedly called her father's recovery a "Christmas miracle."

    Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    Driver sought in crash that killed three children

    File photoFile photo

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

    UPDATE: 2 teens, 2 adults killed in Blount Co. plane crash

    Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.

