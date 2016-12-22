Hartselle police say car burglaries on the rise

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins.More >>
Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible.More >>
The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.More >>
A Florence man was arrested early Saturday morning after a domestic altercation between father and son ended in gunfire. Police responded to an incident in the 1800 block of Maple Ave., where gunshots had been reported.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.More >>
