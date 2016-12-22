Hartselle police say car burglaries on the rise - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Hartselle police say car burglaries on the rise

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) -

Hartselle police say they are seeing more auto burglaries than usual. And they're reminding residents to lock their cars.

Lt. Justin Barley said most of these cases have been crimes of opportunity. He said the thieves probably check to see if vehicles are locked and steal from ones that aren't.

One such victim is Holly Morgan. She went to warn up her car Wednesday morning and realized she had left the doors unlocked. Morgan said someone stole sunglasses from her car, found that her daughter's car was also unlocked, and stole gas money that was kept inside.

Barley said the spike in thefts from vehicles began in August.

"We have noticed an uptick of auto burglaries, particularly, burglaries of autos that were left unsecured," he said.

Barley said there have recently been several cases in neighborhoods near Crestline Elementary School. He said that in most of the cases, the thieves didn't have to break in.

"We're just encouraging people to be vigilant about locking their doors, to keep valuables out of their car, and, by all means, keep valuables left in your car out of sight," he said.

Hartselle police are following leads on the burglaries and ask anyone who sees anything unusual to let them know.

