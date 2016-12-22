Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck near Arab - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck near Arab

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Authorities said a motorcycle vs. dump truck wreck left one person dead around Arab. (Source: WAFF) Authorities said a motorcycle vs. dump truck wreck left one person dead around Arab. (Source: WAFF)
Authorities said a motorcycle vs. dump truck wreck left one person dead around Arab. (Source: WAFF) Authorities said a motorcycle vs. dump truck wreck left one person dead around Arab. (Source: WAFF)
Cody Conley (Source: Viewer) Cody Conley (Source: Viewer)
ARAB, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers and Arab city first responders are investigating a fatal wreck in Arab.

Responders say a motorcycle and dump truck collided in the 1300 block of Eddy Scant City Road. They said the bike hit the truck head-on, slid under it, caught fire and broke into two pieces.

Responders confirm the motorcyclist died.

The coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Cody Conley.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:31:56 GMT

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

  • David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:37 GMT

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

  • New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    Saturday, March 25 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-25 18:07:30 GMT
    Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly