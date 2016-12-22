Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck near Arab

Authorities said a motorcycle vs. dump truck wreck left one person dead around Arab. (Source: WAFF)

Alabama State Troopers and Arab city first responders are investigating a fatal wreck in Arab.

Responders say a motorcycle and dump truck collided in the 1300 block of Eddy Scant City Road. They said the bike hit the truck head-on, slid under it, caught fire and broke into two pieces.

Responders confirm the motorcyclist died.

The coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Cody Conley.

