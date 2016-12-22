North Alabama impacted by multi-state card skimming scheme

A multi-state illegal debit card skimming operation, that involved cities in North Alabama, has resulted in the arrests of two people.



Attorney General Luther Strange made the announcement on Thursday alongside officials with the Ozark Police Department and Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.



Reiner Preze Rives and Eunises Llorca Meneses were taken into custody in Baldwin County on Wednesday.



Rives and Meneses are both from Orlando, Florida.



Huntsville Police believes Rives is a suspect in multiple debit card skimming thefts in Huntsville. Investigators are working with authorities in Baldwin County to confirm the connections between the crimes.



Huntsville investigators will be reviewing the last two months of skimming-related crimes to find any possible connections with the suspects.



Rives will be transported to Madison County if he is charged with any crimes in Huntsville.



The suspects were identified after a victim's card from Virginia was traced back to a gas station with a surveillance camera. A shot of a license plate connected a rental car to Reiner Rives.



Agents seized more than $6,000, 39 stolen debit cards and 315 gift cards containing personal information.

The suspects allegedly used skimming devices to obtain the information. It's not clear how many gas stations were targeted.

Investigators believe the two are responsible for a string of identity thefts with stolen information used across multiple states. Investigators confirm the suspects used the stolen information in the following cities:

Athens

Clanton

Falkville

Huntsville

Madison

Montgomery

Prattville

Attorney General Strange further added that the public should be particularly vigilant while using debit and credit cards at gas stations.



“When buying gas it is best to directly pay the service station attendant rather than at the pump. Furthermore, avoid using debit cards to buy gas since PIN numbers are easier for skimmers to steal. Be cautious this Christmas season and don’t take chances with your hard-earned money," said Strange.

