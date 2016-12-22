Colbert County man charged with attempted murder of wife

A Colbert County man has been officially charged with attempting to commit murder to his wife.

The court has set Kenny Joe Waldrep's bond at $150,000.

Investigators said Waldrep called 911 and said his wife suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Leighton Police said there has been several inconsistencies in his story and the evidence in the home and from the shooting that investigators believe it was not self-inflicted.

43-year-old Tanya Waldrep is in critical, but stable condition at ECM Hospital, Chief Brandon Hood said Thursday.

Waldrep remains in Colbert County Jail.

This case remains an open investigation.

