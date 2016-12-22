Colbert County man charged with attempted murder of wife - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Colbert County man charged with attempted murder of wife

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
Kenny Joe Waldrep (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office) Kenny Joe Waldrep (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Colbert County man has been officially charged with attempting to commit murder to his wife.

The court has set Kenny Joe Waldrep's bond at $150,000.

Investigators said Waldrep called 911 and said his wife suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

READ MORE: Shooting leaves Leighton woman in critical condition

Leighton Police said there has been several inconsistencies in his story and the evidence in the home and from the shooting that investigators believe it was not self-inflicted.

43-year-old Tanya Waldrep is in critical, but stable condition at ECM Hospital, Chief Brandon Hood said Thursday.

Waldrep remains in Colbert County Jail.

This case remains an open investigation.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:31:56 GMT

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

  • David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:37 GMT

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

  • New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    Saturday, March 25 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-25 18:07:30 GMT
    Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly