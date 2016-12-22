Authorities seize drugs in major meth bust in Colbert County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Authorities seize drugs in major meth bust in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Colbert County drug task force says they caught a major meth supplier in the Shoals.

31-year-old Vianney Tellez Jimenez is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Police made the traffic stop at the Town Plaza Shopping Center in Sheffield.

A K-9 found 6 ounces of ICE and about $800 in cash in the console. His bond is $25,000 and remains in the Colbert County Jail.

Investigators say he is an immigrant and Homeland Security is working on deciding whether or not he will deported.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office, Sheffield police and the Colbert County Drug Task Force worked this case.

