Morning Headlines: Video captures thieves burglarizing Meridianville home for 2nd time in months

Video captures thieves burglarizing Meridianville home for 2nd time in months

Thieves raided a Meridianville home, stealing more than $600 worth of stuff before they got away. Luckily, the family’s security camera caught the burglars on tape. Eric and Misty Wheeler were both at work when they got an alert from their motion-activated security camera. That camera captured two thieves breaking in through the back door and grabbing anything they could.

Facebook message mistake leads to Christmas miracle

A Christmas miracle started for Amy Rickel with a mistaken Facebook message.She had messaged Brian Van Boxtel, a stranger, asking for prayers. She meant to send the message to a friend with a similar name.

Highs in the 50s with afternoon sunshine

A fairly quiet start to your Thursday morning with some lingering clouds from a dry cold front pushing through the Valley. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, with highs just a tad cooler than yesterday, in the lower 50s. We’ll start Friday morning with lows close to freezing but push into the mid-50s for a high as clouds thicken late in the day.

