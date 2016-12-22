Morning Headlines: Video captures thieves burglarizing Meridianville home for 2nd time in months

Morning Headlines: Video captures thieves burglarizing Meridianv - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

(WAFF) -

Video captures thieves burglarizing Meridianville home for 2nd time in months

Thieves raided a Meridianville home, stealing more than $600 worth of stuff before they got away. Luckily, the family’s security camera caught the burglars on tape. Eric and Misty Wheeler were both at work when they got an alert from their motion-activated security camera. That camera captured two thieves breaking in through the back door and grabbing anything they could.

Facebook message mistake leads to Christmas miracle

A Christmas miracle started for Amy Rickel with a mistaken Facebook message.She had messaged Brian Van Boxtel, a stranger, asking for prayers. She meant to send the message to a friend with a similar name.

Highs in the 50s with afternoon sunshine

A fairly quiet start to your Thursday morning with some lingering clouds from a dry cold front pushing through the Valley. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, with highs just a tad cooler than yesterday, in the lower 50s. We’ll start Friday morning with lows close to freezing but push into the mid-50s for a high as clouds thicken late in the day. 

  • Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:31:56 GMT

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

  • David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:37 GMT

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

  • New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    Saturday, March 25 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-25 18:07:30 GMT
    Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

