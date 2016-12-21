Video captures thieves burglarizing Meridianville home for 2nd time in months

Thieves raided a Meridianville home, stealing more than $600 worth of stuff before they got away. Luckily, the family’s security camera caught the burglars on tape.

Eric and Misty Wheeler were both at work when they got an alert from their motion-activated security camera. That camera captured two thieves breaking in through the back door and grabbing anything they could.

They rifled through cabinets and drawers, the family’s Christmas presents and their liquor cabinet. They also got away with electronics and "every prescription bottle" in the medicine drawer.

Wheeler suspects the thieves have been there before. He said his house was broken into over the summer and suspects it was by the same people.

"He had definitely been in here the last time," Wheeler said.

During the summer burglary, the thieves stole the Xbox Wheeler bought for his son last Christmas. He then replaced the Xbox for his son, but this one has now been stolen too. His son, however, has reassured his father that it's OK.

"It was more rough on me telling him...and it hurt me to have to tell him," Wheeler said.

He said the holidays will be a little tougher now that his family will be constantly looking over their shoulders.

"It sucks because I want them to feel protected," he said. "I want them to know that home is OK. And right now, they were scared to come home."

Wheeler has filed a police report and shared the video with investigators. He said he hopes the two people in the video are brought to justice.

