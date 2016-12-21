Shooting leaves Leighton woman in critical condition - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Shooting leaves Leighton woman in critical condition

Leighton police say a woman was shot in the head on Main Street. (Source: WAFF) Leighton police say a woman was shot in the head on Main Street. (Source: WAFF)
LEIGHTON, AL (WAFF) -

Authorities in Colbert County are investigating a shooting that sent a 43-year-old woman to the hospital.

It happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday at a Leighton home in the 9000 block of Main Street. Leighton Police Chief Brandon Hood said the call first came in as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but they want to be thorough and not take a one-sided story.

Leighton officers and Colbert County sheriff's deputies spent all night and day working the case.

Hood said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and is in critical condition at ECM Hospital. Police hope she recovers and can tell them what happened.

“She's not able to give her side of the story, and we just want to cover both sides and get everything right," Hood said.

Police are holding the woman's husband in custody for questioning pending further investigation. There are no charges at this time.

Investigators aren't releasing the victim's name at this time.

Neighbors said the family has only lived in the home for about a month or so.

Hood this is his first shooting investigation in his five years of working for the Leighton Police Department.

He said the community is a close one.

