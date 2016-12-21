SF Giants pitcher donates to Sand Mountain tornado victims

Jackson and DeKalb counties are rebuilding after a devastating tornado came through in November. Now a professional baseball player is helping with Christmas for the affected children.

Officials say San Francisco Giants pitcher Jake Peavy is donating $5,000 to the cause.

The Mobile, Alabama native saw the need online and contacted the Salvation Army. On Wednesday, the Salvation Army began distributing gifts from the First

Baptist Church in Scottsboro as part of their Angel Tree program.

Director Tracy Ridgeway admits they were a little worried about filling all the gifts before Peavy's donation. Ridgeway said they saw the need online and called about making the donation.

She plans to take pictures and send them to Peavy so he can see the faces of those benefiting from his gift.

Bobby Childress is one of those beneficiaries. With a damaged home, he was wondering how he was going to be able to give a Christmas to his 3-year-old son, Kyle. He said his son now has "more gifts than he'll ever play with."

Ridgeway said Peavy had hoped to be there for the gift giveaway but wasn't able to.

The Salvation Army in Jackson County typically handles 30 families. That peaked to nearly 80 this year after the tornado hit.

