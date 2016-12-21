SF Giants pitcher donates to Sand Mountain tornado victims - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

SF Giants pitcher donates to Sand Mountain tornado victims

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jake Peavy (Source: Facebook) Jake Peavy (Source: Facebook)
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Jackson and DeKalb counties are rebuilding after a devastating tornado came through in November. Now a professional baseball player is helping with Christmas for the affected children.

Officials say San Francisco Giants pitcher Jake Peavy is donating $5,000 to the cause.

The Mobile, Alabama native saw the need online and contacted the Salvation Army. On Wednesday, the Salvation Army began distributing gifts from the First
Baptist Church in Scottsboro as part of their Angel Tree program.

Director Tracy Ridgeway admits they were a little worried about filling all the gifts before Peavy's donation. Ridgeway said they saw the need online and called about making the donation.

She plans to take pictures and send them to Peavy so he can see the faces of those benefiting from his gift.

Bobby Childress is one of those beneficiaries. With a damaged home, he was wondering how he was going to be able to give a Christmas to his 3-year-old son, Kyle. He said his son now has "more gifts than he'll ever play with."

Ridgeway said Peavy had hoped to be there for the gift giveaway but wasn't able to.

The Salvation Army in Jackson County typically handles 30 families. That peaked to nearly 80 this year after the tornado hit.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:31:56 GMT

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

  • David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:37 GMT

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

  • New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    Saturday, March 25 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-25 18:07:30 GMT
    Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly