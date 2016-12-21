Study: Americans owe $747 billion in credit card debt - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Study: Americans owe $747 billion in credit card debt

By Leah Jordan, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

Researchers say credit cards are a large factor when it comes American consumers racking up record debt.

According to a recent NerdWallet.com study, the total debt owed by U.S. consumers currently sits at $747 billion. The total owed by the average household carrying that kind of debt is more than $16,000.

Click here to see the NerdWallet.com study.

Experts say new statistics and numbers prove credit cards and credit card debt are staples of the average American's life.

“Credit card debt is one of the most deadly financial traps people can lure themselves into," said Shari Burnum, president of Investor’s Resource/Raymond James.

Professionals say we now live in a "credit card society."

“Our society’s really gone away from using cash and certainly using checks. They want credit cards,” said attorney Ron Sykstus of Bond & Botes.

As for possible reasons behind the credit card debt, the study shows a stark rise in the cost of living but not enough of a rise in income growth. The median household income grew 28 percent since 2003. But that isn't much when compared with the rapidly increasing medical and dining costs. Those increased 57 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

To halt debt, Sykstus said the first thing step is paying your bills on time.

“Stay absolutely current on your credit card payments. Stay current," he said. "If all you can do is make the minimum payment, you make the timely minimum payment on time each month."

And if you're in too deep, a bankruptcy lawyer could turn things around.

"People are allowed to have a down time in their life and they're allowed to get better. If the bankruptcy laws weren't there, people would literally live in a debtors prison forever,” Sykstus said.

Experts advise paying down your highest interest debt, especially credit card balances, sooner rather than later. That way, you're not affected by rate hikes.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:31:56 GMT

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

  • David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:37 GMT

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

  • New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    Saturday, March 25 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-25 18:07:30 GMT
    Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly