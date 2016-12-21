Study: Americans owe $747 billion in credit card debt

Researchers say credit cards are a large factor when it comes American consumers racking up record debt.

According to a recent NerdWallet.com study, the total debt owed by U.S. consumers currently sits at $747 billion. The total owed by the average household carrying that kind of debt is more than $16,000.

Experts say new statistics and numbers prove credit cards and credit card debt are staples of the average American's life.

“Credit card debt is one of the most deadly financial traps people can lure themselves into," said Shari Burnum, president of Investor’s Resource/Raymond James.

Professionals say we now live in a "credit card society."

“Our society’s really gone away from using cash and certainly using checks. They want credit cards,” said attorney Ron Sykstus of Bond & Botes.

As for possible reasons behind the credit card debt, the study shows a stark rise in the cost of living but not enough of a rise in income growth. The median household income grew 28 percent since 2003. But that isn't much when compared with the rapidly increasing medical and dining costs. Those increased 57 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

To halt debt, Sykstus said the first thing step is paying your bills on time.

“Stay absolutely current on your credit card payments. Stay current," he said. "If all you can do is make the minimum payment, you make the timely minimum payment on time each month."

And if you're in too deep, a bankruptcy lawyer could turn things around.

"People are allowed to have a down time in their life and they're allowed to get better. If the bankruptcy laws weren't there, people would literally live in a debtors prison forever,” Sykstus said.

Experts advise paying down your highest interest debt, especially credit card balances, sooner rather than later. That way, you're not affected by rate hikes.

