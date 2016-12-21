Rocket City Classic promises big economic impact - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Rocket City Classic promises big economic impact

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
Connect
Downtown Huntsville businesses expect extra customers from the Rocket City Classic. (Source: WAFF) Downtown Huntsville businesses expect extra customers from the Rocket City Classic. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville businesses are hoping to cash in on the crowds from this year's Rocket City Classic basketball game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas State will face off at the Von Braun Center at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau, downtown businesses are already seeing an impact from visiting fans. Tourism officials hope visitors came early and enjoyed food and fun in the Rocket City.

“There's so much to do and see in downtown Huntsville right now,” said Judy Ryals, president of the Huntsville Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Santa's Village, the Tinsel Trail, ice skating in the park, so we're hoping people will come in early, enjoy some of the other activities, dine around the Huntsville area, just really enjoy and make it a whole evening.”

Tourism officials expect a business sales impact of about $400,000 and a local tax impact of about $26,000 from the game. They’re also hoping for national exposure with the game airing on the SEC Network.

Several hotels are booked this week. And many restaurants have additional staff members working to help with the anticipation of large crowds.

For example, Taco Mama is one of the restaurants preparing for extra foot traffic from fans during and after the game. The manager, Ashley Chandler, said their downtown location gives them an excellent advantage for foot traffic.

“So anytime there's anything going on in town, then the people will come as well," she said.

The Von Braun Center spokesperson said the game is already sold out, but plans are in the works to host the Rocket City Classic again next year.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:31:56 GMT

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

  • David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:37 GMT

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

  • New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    Saturday, March 25 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-25 18:07:30 GMT
    Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly