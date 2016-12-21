Rocket City Classic promises big economic impact

Huntsville businesses are hoping to cash in on the crowds from this year's Rocket City Classic basketball game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas State will face off at the Von Braun Center at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau, downtown businesses are already seeing an impact from visiting fans. Tourism officials hope visitors came early and enjoyed food and fun in the Rocket City.

“There's so much to do and see in downtown Huntsville right now,” said Judy Ryals, president of the Huntsville Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Santa's Village, the Tinsel Trail, ice skating in the park, so we're hoping people will come in early, enjoy some of the other activities, dine around the Huntsville area, just really enjoy and make it a whole evening.”

Tourism officials expect a business sales impact of about $400,000 and a local tax impact of about $26,000 from the game. They’re also hoping for national exposure with the game airing on the SEC Network.

Several hotels are booked this week. And many restaurants have additional staff members working to help with the anticipation of large crowds.

For example, Taco Mama is one of the restaurants preparing for extra foot traffic from fans during and after the game. The manager, Ashley Chandler, said their downtown location gives them an excellent advantage for foot traffic.

“So anytime there's anything going on in town, then the people will come as well," she said.

The Von Braun Center spokesperson said the game is already sold out, but plans are in the works to host the Rocket City Classic again next year.

