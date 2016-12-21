Ex-Madison County social worker indicted on theft from DHR - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Ex-Madison County social worker indicted on theft from DHR

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Stephanie Bell (Source: Madison County Jail) Stephanie Bell (Source: Madison County Jail)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Attorney General Luther Strange has announced the arrest of a former Madison County Department of Human Resources senior social worker for charges of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and an ethics law violation.

Stephanie Harris Bell, 53, of Hampton Cove, was arrested on Dec. 16 and released on bond Dec. 20.

Bell was indicted on Nov. 30 after Strange’s special prosecutions division presented evidence to a Madison County grand jury. Specifically, the indictment charges her with first-degree theft of more than $2,500 from the Madison County Department of Human Resources/Alabama Department of Human Resources. The second-degree possession of a forged instrument charge is from a travel reimbursement request. Her other charge is specifically from intentionally using her official position as a senior social worker for the Madison County Department of Human Resources for her personal gain.

Strange did not release any further information about the investigation or Bell’s alleged crimes.

If convicted, Bell faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years imprisonment for each of the theft and ethics charges, which are Class B felonies, and one year and one day to 10 years imprisonment for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, which is a Class C felony.

Strange thanked the special agents of the Alabama Ethics Commission for their assistance.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:31:56 GMT

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

  • David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:37 GMT

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

  • New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    Saturday, March 25 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-25 18:07:30 GMT
    Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly