Ex-Madison County social worker indicted on theft from DHR

Attorney General Luther Strange has announced the arrest of a former Madison County Department of Human Resources senior social worker for charges of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and an ethics law violation.

Stephanie Harris Bell, 53, of Hampton Cove, was arrested on Dec. 16 and released on bond Dec. 20.

Bell was indicted on Nov. 30 after Strange’s special prosecutions division presented evidence to a Madison County grand jury. Specifically, the indictment charges her with first-degree theft of more than $2,500 from the Madison County Department of Human Resources/Alabama Department of Human Resources. The second-degree possession of a forged instrument charge is from a travel reimbursement request. Her other charge is specifically from intentionally using her official position as a senior social worker for the Madison County Department of Human Resources for her personal gain.

Strange did not release any further information about the investigation or Bell’s alleged crimes.

If convicted, Bell faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years imprisonment for each of the theft and ethics charges, which are Class B felonies, and one year and one day to 10 years imprisonment for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, which is a Class C felony.

Strange thanked the special agents of the Alabama Ethics Commission for their assistance.

