UNA hires coordinator Chris Willis as next head football coach

Longtime Defensive Coordinator Chris Willis is now the head coach of the University of North Alabama Lions football team.

@UNAFootball announces that Defensive Coordinator Chris Willis will be the new head coach! #roarlions pic.twitter.com/XZiJaj8Mdr — UNA Athletics (@UNAAthletics) December 22, 2016

Willis takes over for a Lions' team that just made an appearance in the NCAA Division II National Championship game. He will be faced with the task of leading the team as it transitions from DII to Division I.

Per source:

UNA will name longtime assistant Chris Willis Head Football Coach Thursday.

Great guy, 15 yrs on staff as Def. Coordinator. — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) December 21, 2016

On Tuesday, Bobby Wallace announced his retirement in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Wallace is the winningest coach in UNA's history and the Gulf South Conference. He told everyone that there was no easy or good time to retire but knew this day had to come.

UNA will hold a press conference Thursday, Dec. 22nd at 1:30PM in the Media Room at Flowers Hall to name it's new head football coach. pic.twitter.com/fkin8MM2dB — UNA Football (@UNAFootball) December 21, 2016

"This is my 40th year of college football coaching. I started as a graduate assistant in 1976 and I've been very fortunate. It’s been a blessing and I don't regret anything that’s ever happened," Wallace said.

Wallace led the lions to 126 wins in 15 seasons with 10 playoff appearances.



A contract for Willis has not yet been signed. The school says it will wait until January to make the details available.

