UNA hires coordinator Chris Willis as next head football coach - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

UNA hires coordinator Chris Willis as next head football coach

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

Longtime Defensive Coordinator Chris Willis is now the head coach of the University of North Alabama Lions football team. 

Willis takes over for a Lions' team that just made an appearance in the NCAA Division II National Championship game. He will be faced with the task of leading the team as it transitions from DII to Division I. 

On Tuesday, Bobby Wallace announced his retirement in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Wallace is the winningest coach in UNA's history and the Gulf South Conference. He told everyone that there was no easy or good time to retire but knew this day had to come.

"This is my 40th year of college football coaching. I started as a graduate assistant in 1976 and I've been very fortunate. It’s been a blessing and I don't regret anything that’s ever happened," Wallace said.

Wallace led the lions to 126 wins in 15 seasons with 10 playoff appearances.

A contract for Willis has not yet been signed. The school says it will wait until January to make the details available. 

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Amber Alert canceled for Pickens County boy

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:31:56 GMT

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins. 

    More >>

  • David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    David: Showers and storms ongoing across the Valley

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:50:37 GMT

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

    Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. 

    More >>

  • New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    New details released in Guntersville double shooting

    Saturday, March 25 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-25 18:07:30 GMT
    Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)Guntersville police say two people were shot at this mobile home area on Edmonds Road. (Source: WAFF)

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly