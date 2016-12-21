MAPCO CEO confirms hundreds impacted by fuel mix-up

We’re learning new information about a Madison County mix-up that left hundreds of drivers stranded.

On Monday night, MAPCO CEO Andy Scoggins confirmed a third-party fuel supplier put diesel fuel into the regular unleaded tanks at two different Huntsville area gas stations. Scoggins said the error impacted as many as 400 customers who put the wrong kind of gas in their car or truck.

Several tow truck companies were called out to tow away many stalled vehicles and the pumps were shut down after the error was discovered. Scoggins told WAFF 48 News during an interview on Wednesday morning that it doesn’t look like the fuel supplier’s error was intentional or out of malice.

“We believe it was an accident,” said Scoggins.

MAPCO plans on reimbursing any customer who suffered car troubles after filling up with the diesel fuel, but Scoggins said MAPCO customer service has only heard from around 200 customers. MAPCO representatives have been able to track down any reward member who filled up with the faulty fuel.

However, Scoggins said if you’re not a reward member and paid with a credit card or cash during the mix-up, then you need to contact MAPCO customer service so they can try to help you with any damages you may have.

MAPCO has the technology to know the exact second the diesel fuel went into the wrong storage tanks and can verify any non-reward member’s purchase through a receipt or even by security cameras as the two gas stations.



“We’re doing everything we can to find them, contact them, have them contact us so we can get them taken care of. This is a terrible time of the year for this to happen to anybody. We are a Southeastern-based company and we know what it means to have good customer service and this is certainly not a good example of that,” said Scoggins. “We want to do our best to make up for that.”

Scoggins said MAPCO crews immediately shut down both stations as soon as they learned of the error, cleaned out the tanks, and refueled them with the correct gasoline. Both stores have since reopened. On Tuesday, an inspector with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries did on-site testing and took several samples from at least one of the impacted gas stations.

Stacy Boshell, the Director of Weights and Measures with State of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, confirmed a consumer called his office and filed a complaint which then led to the inspection. Boshell has not released the results from those additional tests his inspector took back with him to Montgomery.

Scoggins said MAPCO leadership is now looking at their procedures to make sure this kind of negligent error doesn’t happen again.

“We go above and beyond to make sure we properly identify what fuel goes in what tank,” said Scoggins. “We’re going to take some extra measures to make sure that happens and it’s clearly marked.”

Scoggins told us MAPCO has not cut ties with the third party fuel supplier. He wouldn’t reveal the name of the third party when we asked, but he did confirm that it is an Alabama company.

