Madison County families left carless after Mapco fuel mix-up

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has CANCELLED the Amber Alert for 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins.More >>
Showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley this evening. The most widespread rain will be over northeastern AL, but additional scattered storms will track into the Shoals from the west. That round of stormy weather will head east with time and should be out of the Valley after midnight. The threat for severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible.More >>
The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.More >>
A Florence man was arrested early Saturday morning after a domestic altercation between father and son ended in gunfire. Police responded to an incident in the 1800 block of Maple Ave., where gunshots had been reported.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
Law enforcement in Pahrump said a woman arrested Thursday is accused of luring children and exposing herself at a park.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
