David: A beautiful week ahead

Skies will remain mainly clear this evening, and the wind will drop to less than 10 mph. It won’t be as cool as yesterday evening, but temperatures will still fall quickly after sunset.

We’ll be in the 60s this evening with lows bottoming out in the lower 50s Monday morning.

Some of our typically cooler valleys may fall into the mid-40s.

Look for another quick warm-up Monday with highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s once again. It could be breezy at times with a southwest wind of 10-15 mph and higher gusts. Clouds should begin to increase late Monday, and that trend will continue overnight.

Lows should be a few degrees milder, staying in the mid-50s Tuesday morning.

As a weak cold front nears the Valley from the north Tuesday, isolated showers and storms could develop. The best chances of rain would be across northwestern AL and southern TN.

The clouds may keep highs a few degrees cooler compared to Monday, but we should still be in the mid/upper 70s.

For the rest of the week, our pattern will be almost summer-like, minus the oppressive humidity.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds each day with a daily chance for rain. That chance will be low in any one spot, however, and some locations may manage to stay dry all week. These showers/storms would likely be short-lived for anyone who does pick up some rain this week.

All week long, morning lows will run above the 48° average for this time of year. Highs will also be 5-10° warmer than average all week.

Look for the warm weather to continue right on into Easter Weekend.

