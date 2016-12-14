TRACKING NATE: Tropical Storm to bring strong winds & rain Sunday

After a quiet and warm week, things are starting to become more active around here. We are giving a First Alert for the potential for high wind, heavy rain, and storms due to Tropical Storm Nate, which looks to arrive on Sunday.



[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]



Today will still be gorgeous and even quite warm with temperatures into the upper 80s and high humidity. That might make things feel like the low 90s in some spots given the lighter wind. Should be another great night for football!



[READ MORE: Tropical Storm Nate speeds north, to impact US this weekend]

As we turn to the weekend, Nate will start to bring us some impacts. As we move into Saturday, Nate is forecast to become a hurricane and looks to make landfall as a hurricane Sunday morning along the Gulf Coast.



The current forecast track has landfall near New Orleans, which would put us in the area for some heavy rain & strong storms Sunday afternoon and overnight into Monday, with the potential for Tropical Storm force wind gusts.



Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are likely and we could see rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, possibly more.

Based on the latest forecast guidance and NHC track North AL could see tropical storm force wind gusts Sunday by 8pm. Keep checking back pic.twitter.com/nQ7J3YJ2rk — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) October 5, 2017

Low end tornado threat will be just to the east of the center of the track or Nate. The doesn't appear to be a lot of instability based on the forecast models so right now the tornado threat doesn't look all that impressive, but it does bear watching.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Stay tuned to the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App for updates.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48