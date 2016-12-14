TRACKING NATE: Storm to bring strong winds, rain Sunday

First Alert Sunday for high wind and heavy rain from Nate. Tropical Storm Nate continues to develop and move towards Cancun, Mexico. This is a fast moving tropical storm with a forward speed over 20 mph. This is also a rather small and compact tropical system.

The impact for north Alabama will be strong gusty winds 30-50 mph and locally heavy rain (1-3”).

Since the storm will be moving at nearly 30 mph once it makes it into north Alabama late Sunday morning, it will feel more like a summer time complex of strong to severe storms with the high wind and heavy rain. The strongest wind gusts should only last for a period of 3 to 4 hours.

I have a feeling TS Nate will have an impact similar to a complex of storms hitting late Sunday morning in N Alabama. Due to the speed. — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) October 6, 2017

The low end tornado threat cannot be ruled out, as it will be determined by the exact track the storm takes. Right now that threat appears to be just to our south and east from Birmingham to Atlanta.

Please keep checking back for updates on this developing system.

Since the last update the timing has sped up. Expect to see tropical storm force wind gusts as early as 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The storm will quickly pull away from the Tennessee Valley and be gone by 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible for Monday and Tuesday along a stalled frontal boundary. Highs will return to the lower to middle 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s.

