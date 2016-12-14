TRACKING NATE: Multiple counties now under Tropical Storm Watch

FIRST ALERT: Counties under a Tropical Storm Watch: Cullman, DeKalb, Marshall, Morgan

We’re starting out the weekend generally cloudy as moisture associated with Nate feeds into the Tennessee Valley.

Overnight cloud cover kept temperatures warmer, so we’re starting out in the low-mid 60s and should still warm into the mid-80s.

Sunday is now a First Alert Weather Day . Expecting wind gusts 30-50 mph in areas along and east of I-65. Some power outages possible. — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) October 7, 2017

We’re not forecasting an all-day washout on Saturday, but periods of rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely.

Rain chances will be lower early in the day but increase during the afternoon and evening hours.

Nate is forecast to make landfall as a minimal hurricane early Sunday on the Gulf Coast. The timeline at the coast will be from around 12-7 a.m. on Sunday and closer to home here in the Valley, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. looks to be the time with the highest winds and heavier rain.

CULLMAN Co is under a Tropical Storm Watch for Sunday. No other counties are under a watch at this time. Check back for updates! #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) October 7, 2017

Heavy rain will be a concern, and with the latest forecast track, Northeast Alabama could see the heaviest rain, with 3+ inches possible.

Our spin-up risk is low and the higher threat zone will likely be to our south.

More rain on Saturday and early Sunday may also help cool the air, and this rain cooled air may help stabilize our atmosphere and lower the tornado risk.

Keep checking back for updates, which will be available all weekend on air and on the First Alert Weather App.

