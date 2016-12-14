Today is a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather threat

Tropical Depression Harvey will continue to track northeast today. This will bring an area of spin or shear close to the Tennessee Valley which increases our low-end tornado threat this afternoon.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

The faster we warm up this afternoon and the more sunshine we see, the higher our severe weather threat will be. Stay weather alert from the afternoon into the late evening hours.

Bring your pets indoors today and secure any loose outdoor items. In addition to a low-end tornado threat, gusty winds are likely with some of the storms this afternoon. The threat for strong storms will clear out by late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Rain will eventually taper off later tomorrow. Your Labor Day weekend forecast is looking dry with seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s.

Thursday is now a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for damaging winds and low end tornadoes. @katcampbellwx updates at Noon. — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) August 30, 2017

We will also be announcing special Facebook Live times when you can ask us questions about this weather situation.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

For more information and to stay informed with the severe weather possibility, be sure to download the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48