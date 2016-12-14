Patchy fog with cooler temps for Monday morning

Patchy fog has developed this morning and may become dense in areas near rivers and valleys. Any fog will dissipate soon after the sun rises and is not expected to be an issue past 7 a.m.

Today's weather will be similar to yesterday. Drier air that moved into the Valley yesterday sticks around today so expect sunny skies and low humidity all day. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the low 90s. The UV index will be very high today with all the sunshine.

Tuesday will be the day we start to transition back to a more summer-like pattern as the Gulf moisture slowly starts to make its way back into the Tennessee Valley. An isolated shower can't be ruled out on Tuesday.

Scattered afternoon storm chances will come back Wednesday and temperatures will top out each day in the low 90s. Once the Gulf moisture makes its way back, expect heat index values nearing triple digits for the later part of the week.

