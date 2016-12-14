NWS cancels Tornado Watch, strong storms still possible

We continue our First Alert Weather Day as the remnants of Harvey track past the Valley. A few stronger storms are possible into this evening and will be capable of producing isolated tornadoes.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The National Weather Service has canceled the Tornado Watch for the entire WAFF viewing area — WAFF 48 (@waff48) September 1, 2017

Heavy rain and gusty winds can be expected. Some of the storms have a history of rotation and may produce weaker, spin-up tornadoes.

Stay weather alert into this evening. Keep your pets indoors today and secure any loose outdoor items such as patio furniture.

The threat for strong storms will clear out of the Valley between 9 p.m. and midnight.

We may have to deal with a few wrap-around rain showers Friday morning, but they should taper off by the afternoon hours. Highs Friday afternoon will likely stay in the mid-70s and it will be a breezy day with a southwest wind of 15-20 mph…gusting to 30 mph.

The weather looks good for Friday night football games, but you may want a jacket as temps fall into the upper 60s during the evening.

The wind should let up after sunset and will be around 10 mph Saturday afternoon.

The weekend will feature very nice weather all the way through Labor Day.

Highs will be in the 80s with morning lows dropping to around 60°.

