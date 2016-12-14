David: Warm, breezy ahead of late night storms

The weather pattern gets more active over the next few days so make sure you have the First Alert Weather App to get updates on any potential severe weather threats. No rain in your forecast today, but high clouds should increase late.

It will be breezy today with south winds 10-15 mph gusting up to 25. Temperatures will climb into the mid/the upper 80s for highs. A quick moving line of strong thunderstorms will track west to east across the Valley late tonight and into Thursday morning.

Although the severe threat is higher to our west, an isolated damaging gust up to 60 mph is possible in the Valley. Storms will arrive in northwestern AL around midnight, the I-65 corridor around 3 a.m., and enter northeastern Alabama around 5 a.m. The threat for stormy weather will end just after sunrise.

It will be slightly cooler on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. We’ll start the day cloudy with storms, but we should see more sunshine for the afternoon. The hotter weather quickly returns for Friday, with highs in the upper 80s. It will also feel muggier Friday and Saturday.

Heat index values could be in the mid-90s. A few pop-up storms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoons, but many areas will stay dry. While those storms won’t be very widespread, they could still be strong with gusty winds and hail.

Make sure you check back for updates over the next few days as our next severe weather threat could impact your late weekend plans. The timeline will be narrowed down, but storms could develop as early as Sunday afternoon, giving us the potential for all modes of severe weather. The timing and threats will likely undergo changes so stay alerted with the First Alert Weather App.

