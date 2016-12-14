David: Expect clear skies and sunshine Sunday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

David: Expect clear skies and sunshine Sunday

With clear skies this evening, you can expect a quick cool-down. Temps will drop through the 60s, and we’ll bottom out in the lower 50s Sunday morning. 

A light jacket may be necessary if you’re taking Mom out to breakfast, but we’re warming quickly on Mother’s Day with sunny skies. Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 80s with a light and variable wind. 

Skies will stay clear Sunday evening, but we won’t cool off as much through the night. Lows should be in the mid-50s as we kick off a new work week. 

Look for the sunshine, dry weather and the warming trend to continue. Highs could be into the upper 80s Monday with several afternoons next week making it to 90°!

We’re dry through at least the middle of next week. Clouds may increase Wednesday and Thursday, but any rain should stay west of the Valley. Highs should be near 90° into next weekend. 

The mugginess stays low early in the week, but the humidity should increase by Thu/Fri. The heat index may push into the mid-90s then. By the end of next week, low storm chances should return. 

Any showers/storms would be isolated and driven by the heat of the day. It’s the type of activity we would typically see in our summer weather pattern. 

Given the isolated nature of those storms, there will likely be some that don’t see any rain at all over the course of next week.

