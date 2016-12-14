Jonathan: Pop-up afternoon showers possible

Deputies with the Lauderdale and Colbert County Sheriff's Offices are searching for three Mississippi inmates who may have fled to Alabama.More >>
Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.More >>
Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two people are dead following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur. First responders were on the the scene just after 1 a.m. Thursday.More >>
We'll start your Thursday in the low-to-mid 60s.Some areas may experience patchy fog before 8 a.m. as we go through the day mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80sMore >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A trip above the storm path reveals debris, wood, brick, and metal, all waiting to be picked up still.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
