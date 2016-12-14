Lauren: Tracking Friday’s storms

You’ll notice some extra cloud cover throughout the day today. A few sprinkles may even dot your windshield this morning with maybe a pop-up downpour this afternoon, but most stay dry. It will be hot again today, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds continue to stream in tonight ahead of our next weather maker. We stay mild, with lows in the low 60s.

Isolated showers are possible as early as your Friday morning commute with more widespread and heavy rain by the afternoon. Right now, the best timeline for the wet and stormy weather is between noon and midnight.

[WATCHING WAFF 48 NEWS TODAY TAP HERE TO WATCH THE ON-AIR FORECAST]

The severe threat is low but a few gusty storms with hail and heavy rain are possible. Although it won’t rain that entire time period, if you have outdoor plans, make sure you have the weather app handy to track the storms.

Mother’s Day weekend looks pleasant and dry. Sunshine returns by Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s and we’re back to near 80° on Sunday. The new work week looks dry and hot with several days around 90°.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48