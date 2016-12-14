Lauren: The warming trend is underway

After a cool first few hours, the warming trend kicks into high gear today. We’ll see ample sunshine, warming us to around 80°. We’ll cool quickly tonight under a clear sky, falling back into the middle 50s.

The mid-80s and mostly sunny skies can be expected through the mid-week. Extra clouds, and maybe an isolated shower will roll in by Thursday ahead of our next weather maker.

Steady rain and thunderstorms are in your Friday forecast. Some could be strong with gusty winds and small hail so make sure you check back for updates.

The rain will end by the weekend, with cooler temperatures once again settling in. We’ll be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday with cool, crisp mornings.

