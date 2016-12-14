Lauren: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s

The wet weather has finally come to an end across the Valley and we’ll actually see a good supply of sunshine today.More >>
The wet weather has finally come to an end across the Valley and we’ll actually see a good supply of sunshine today.More >>
The owner of El Palacio says he's going to sell off the now-vacant building as well as his recipes.More >>
The owner of El Palacio says he's going to sell off the now-vacant building as well as his recipes.More >>
Muscle Shoals police are searching for a wanted man.More >>
Muscle Shoals police are searching for a wanted man.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivy has signed into law sweeping protections for Confederate monuments and other long-standing historic markers.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivy has signed into law sweeping protections for Confederate monuments and other long-standing historic markers.More >>
It's a tragedy that a Florence family is still recovering from.More >>
It's a tragedy that a Florence family is still recovering from.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>