Lauren: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s

The wet weather has finally come to an end across the Valley and we’ll actually see a good supply of sunshine today. Temperatures will be running about 5-10° below average, maxing out in the middle 70s.

Temperatures will be quick to fall tonight under a clear sky, and you may need the jacket early tomorrow morning with lows in the low 50s.

Patchy dense fog may also cause some slow downs Friday morning so be sure to check in for updates to your commute. The heat quickly builds on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s.

[VIEWING THIS DURING A NEWSCAST? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE]

We’re dry for the next 48 hours but rain and storms return over the holiday weekend. Pop-up summertime storms are possible on Saturday afternoon, and although they’ll be hit or miss, they could be strong with high winds and hail.

We’re monitoring the potential for more widespread storms by Sunday. One round could come in early in the morning with another possible Sunday night into Monday morning. Check back for updates.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48