David: Showers possible today, Saturday storms on the way

We’re starting this morning with a mix of clear sky and low clouds. Where the clouds are more persistent, temps are still near 70°, but we’re closer to 60° where we haven’t seen as much cloud cover.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, has been safely recovered, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
A Hartselle man is in custody after an argument over biscuits escalated to his arrest.More >>
Live music events and a massive crawfish boil are some of the events you can enjoy this weekend. Check out the list below of some of the top events happening in Huntsville this weekend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
