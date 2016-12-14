David: Showers possible today, Saturday storms on the way

We’re starting this morning with a mix of clear sky and low clouds. Where the clouds are more persistent, temps are still near 70°, but we’re closer to 60° where we haven’t seen as much cloud cover.



Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny this morning. Most will stay dry, although a stray shower is possible. The better chance for rain will return this afternoon as scattered showers and t-storms develop. The best chances for seeing rain today will generally stay along and north of Hwy. 72. As storms pop up, they’ll track northeast into southern TN. Some storms will contain locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and significant lightning. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and any rain should diminish. Lows will stay in the 60s.

Clouds will increase over the course of Saturday morning. A line of storms should develop west of the Valley and track in by Saturday afternoon. Some storms may be strong, but the threat for severe weather looks low at this time. The timing of the showers and storms on Saturday has been adjusted as it appears the cold front could arrive slightly earlier than previously forecast. The most likely window for rain Saturday now looks to be from 12-7p.



Continue to check back for the latest on this cold front. We have dropped the First Alert for Saturday evening due to the lower threat for severe storms.



Much cooler air will arrive behind the front and highs will probably stay in the upper 50s with some drizzle possible Sunday afternoon. Look for cloudy skies through much of the day. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. Warmer weather moves in early next week with highs returning to the 70s Monday. We should be into the 80s for highs for the rest of the week.

