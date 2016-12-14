David: Tracking Friday’s storms

We’ll continue with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with more high cloud cover in general compared to yesterday. A stray shower is possible through the day, especially in Middle TN, but most stay dry. It will be another warm afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Clouds continue to stream in tonight ahead of our next weather maker. We stay mild overnight, with lows in the lower 60s. Isolated showers remain possible, so the Friday morning commute could be wet for some. More widespread and heavier rain should develop by the afternoon.

[WATCHING WAFF 48 NEWS AT NOON TAP HERE TO WATCH THE ON-AIR FORECAST]

Rain looks to be most widespread Friday between noon and midnight. The severe threat is low, but a few gusty storms with small hail are possible. Locally heavy rain can be expected with many seeing 0.5-1” by Saturday morning.

Although it won't rain the entire day; if you have outdoor plans, make sure you have an umbrella and our First Alert weather app handy to track the storms. The rain tapers off late Friday evening, and the clouds will be clearing out overnight. We’ll start Saturday a bit cooler with temps in the 50s.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, and highs should rebound into the mid-70s. Mother's Day is looking great with a high closer to 80°. We’ll be dry over the weekend, and that will continue as we start a new work week. Next week looks like a hot one as well several days may feature highs around 90°.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48