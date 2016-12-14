David: Memorial Day showers possible

We should start Sunday cloudy with temps close to 70°. The widespread rain should be out of the Valley by 7 a.m., but a pop-up shower is possible through the morning.

We’ll see more sunshine into Sunday afternoon compared to the morning and temps will be warm, reaching the mid-80s.

Isolated storms may develop as the temperature rises. We’ll have to watch for another possible round of storms late Sunday night into Monday morning, coming in from the northwest once again.

Any storm that pops up Sunday has the possibility to be strong, though these storms will likely remain isolated in nature.

More pop-up storms are possible Memorial Day. While I wouldn't cancel any plans, it’s a good idea to have an indoor backup in mind in case you need to wait out a shower or storm.

Chance for rain will hang around all week, with decreasing chances by mid-week. Look for highs in the 80s through with continued mugginess throughout the week.

