Lauren: Staying hot. Getting more humid

Just like yesterday, the comfortable start will quickly come to an end. We’ll see another day of full sunshine, allowing temperatures to warm to around 90°. The humidity stays low again.

We’ll quickly drop off again tonight under a clear sky, with lows in the low 60s. Wednesday will be just as a hot with just a tad bit more mugginess creeping back in.

With higher humidity, the late nights and early mornings won’t be quite as comfortably cool for the late week and weekend. Heat indexes will be in the middle 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

A few pop-up downpours are also possible on those days.They’ll be hit-or-miss but could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. A better chance for more widespread rain comes in Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front.

