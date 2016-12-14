Lauren: Staying hot. Getting more humid

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange has introduced a new bill to help pay for President Donald trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border.More >>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange has introduced a new bill to help pay for President Donald trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border.More >>
A new online petition is rehashing an old debate in downtown Huntsville over a confederate statue outside the Madison County Courthouse.More >>
A new online petition is rehashing an old debate in downtown Huntsville over a confederate statue outside the Madison County Courthouse.More >>
A three-vehicle crash on Saturday claimed the life of a Huntsville woman.More >>
A three-vehicle crash on Saturday claimed the life of a Huntsville woman.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody, and three alleged accomplices are arrested too.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody, and three alleged accomplices are arrested too.More >>
Earlier this month, WAFF 48 News gave you the first alert on an organization and the man behind it posing as a charity.More >>
Earlier this month, WAFF 48 News gave you the first alert on an organization and the man behind it posing as a charity.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
Brandon Crank and his wife, Tiffany, planned the big surprise to reveal the gender of their second, child due on October 3.More >>
Brandon Crank and his wife, Tiffany, planned the big surprise to reveal the gender of their second, child due on October 3.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>