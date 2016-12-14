Lauren: Showers with highs in the upper 70s

A wet start to the day but the widespread rain should taper off by late morning. Just a few isolated passing showers will be possible this afternoon and evening.

However, we’ll likely stay overcast with highs in the upper 70s. Another batch of showers and a few thunderstorms moves in overnight and just like today, will likely be falling for your Wednesday morning commute.

Rain chances are highest during the first part of the day, but drizzle could linger into the afternoon as cooler weather seeps in. Highs tomorrow will only be in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be sunny with a cool start in the 50s, but highs will only climb into the middle 70s. After another comfortable start Friday morning, we’re back in the 80s with increasing humidity.

A pop-up thunderstorm chance returns to the forecast on Saturday afternoon with a better chance for rain and storms on Sunday. We’ll keep you alerted to the timing and strength on the First Alert Weather App.

