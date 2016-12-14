Lauren: Showers with highs around 70 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lauren: Showers with highs around 70

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

Widespread rain could slow your morning commute. A few heavier showers and thunderstorms are possible but no severe weather.

Steady rain will begin taper off by late morning with a passing shower or lingering drizzle this afternoon.

Highs will be about 10° below average, around 70°. Clouds will begin to break up tonight and you may need your jacket early tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the lower 50s. 

[VIEWING THIS DURING A NEWSCAST? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE]

The sunshine and dry weather return for the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow are still relatively cool, in the middle 70s, but we’re back in the mid-80s on Friday.

Saturday will be hot and humid with a few pop-up afternoon storms. Sunday looks a little wetter with scattered storms during the day.

Keep the First Alert Weather app handy as we narrow the timing and strength. Showers could be lingering into Memorial Day morning but the afternoon looks dry. 

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Arrest made in discovery of opium poppy plants in Catawba County

    Arrest made in discovery of opium poppy plants in Catawba County

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:34:17 GMT
    Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)

    The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.

    More >>

    The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.

    More >>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly