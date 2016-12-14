Brad: Several rounds of storms this weekend - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Brad: Several rounds of storms this weekend

(WAFF) -

It is looking like we will now see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. 

The storm activity will initially develop by 1 p.m. Saturday and track to the north. Some of the storms could produce significant lightning and torrential rainfall.

Some isolated severe storms are also possible with the potential for localized damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The showers and storms will come in waves and this will allow breaks between the storms. Another round will likely develop during the late evening hours on Saturday and this round could continue through the overnight hours. 

Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats Saturday night.

[WATCHING DURING A NEWSCAST? TAP HERE TO WATCH THE ON-AIR FORECAST]

Sunday afternoon we are expecting more showers and a few strong storms with locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and vivid lighting. 

Highs will reach near 80 ahead of the storms. It will be muggy all weekend long.

Rain chances drop for Monday but they will quickly return on Tuesday. 

Much cooler weather will arrive by Wednesday of next week when highs will probably stay in the upper 60s.

Stay ahead of the weather with the First Alert Weather App.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:57:49 GMT
    Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>

  • "Armed and dangerous" murder suspect on the loose in Madison Co.

    "Armed and dangerous" murder suspect on the loose in Madison Co.

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:53:46 GMT

    Sheriff Blake Dorning announced today that on May 20, that Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing in progress in the 100 block of Hammonds Rd. Harvest, Alabama 35749. Upon the Deputies arrival, they discovered Mr. Twan Lanier Carter, 51 years of age suffering from critical injuries. The victim was transported via ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Unfortunately, the victim has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.  The Mad...

    More >>

    Sheriff Blake Dorning announced today that on May 20, that Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing in progress in the 100 block of Hammonds Rd. Harvest, Alabama 35749. Upon the Deputies arrival, they discovered Mr. Twan Lanier Carter, 51 years of age suffering from critical injuries. The victim was transported via ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Unfortunately, the victim has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.  The Mad...

    More >>

  • Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight

    Huntsville Police conducting DUI checkpoints tonight

    Saturday, May 20 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-05-20 17:43:51 GMT

    The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registratio...

    More >>

    The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registratio...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly