Lauren: Very warm with low end storm chances

Our stretch of very warm weather continues into the weekend. A few more clouds will drift overhead throughout the day, and one or two pop-up storms may develop, but most stay dry.

Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s, which is just a few degrees shy of record-breaking, but the humidity remains low.

Saturday and Easter Sunday will bring more of the same. No need to cancel any outdoor plans, just be prepared if an isolated brief heavy downpour develops. Our next decent chance for rain arrives on Monday.

It still doesn’t look like a widespread soaking, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any point Monday into Tuesday.

The middle and second half of next week look very similar to the warm and mostly dry week we’ve had. The pollen count will stay in the very high range until we get a good soaking of rain.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48