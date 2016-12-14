Lauren: A bit cooler, but quiet today

The overnight storms have ended across the Valley. We’ll see lingering cloud cover for the first half of the day, but even once we get some sunshine, temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s. It will also be a bit breezy at times, with westerly winds up to 15mph.

You may want that light jacket late tonight and Saturday morning, with lows expected to drop into the mid and upper 40s. However, the weekend looks warm and sunny, with highs near 80° both Saturday and Sunday. Our next weather maker arrives on Monday.

You’ll want to check back for updates, but right now it looks like the strongest storms will stay to our South, with a decent soaking of rain and a few rumbles of thunder in the Valley.

Another cold front tracks through the region towards the end of the work week. We may see a few showers and storms along that, but more notably will be the cool down to follow. Overnight lows could dip back into the 30s with highs only in the 50s. We’ll keep you posted on the possible Dogwood Winter!

