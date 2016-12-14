David: Beautiful Easter Sunday, slight chance of storms Monday

Any clouds should dissipate as the sun sets. Temperatures will cool through the 70s, so you can probably get by without the longer sleeves if you’re going out this evening.

But we’ll drop to near 60° for a low overnight, so you may want a light jacket if you’re planning to head to a sunrise service Easter morning.

We’ll warm quickly with a mix of sun and clouds through the morning hours. We should be into the upper 70s by Noon with highs in the low/mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.

Like the last few days, there will be a low chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon, but most will stay dry. A cold front will approach the Valley from the north late Sunday night, bringing a higher chance for rain to begin the new work week.

Isolated showers are possible Monday morning with rain and even a few thunderstorms more likely by the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. Highs Monday won’t be as warm as they have been, close to 80°.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy into Tuesday and lingering rain/storms are still expected, although coverage will be lower compared to Monday. Highs Tuesday should also be near 80°.

Skies should begin to clear for the mid-week. We’ll be mostly sunny Wednesday with only an isolated, pop-up shower possible. Highs should be about 10° above average in the low-to-mid 80s.

We’re dry Thursday with a high into the mid-80s.

Our next weather maker should head into the Valley late next week.

The chance for rain will be going up over the next weekend with cooler conditions to follow.

You’ll want to keep checking back for more on next weekend’s forecast.

