David: Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s

A few foggy spots are possible this morning as temps settle into the low/mid-60s. We’ll warm up quickly, and afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, but it could feel more like the lower 90s. Make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated if you are working outside.

Also, make sure your pets have plenty of water. A stray shower or storm may pop up this afternoon, but chances are lower than the last few days. A weak cold front will approach the Valley from the north tonight.

With that boundary close by on Friday, scattered storms should develop for the afternoon. The best chances will likely be north of Hwy. 72 and into Middle TN.

Our next weather maker will move in late Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become widespread over western Alabama by 7 p.m. Saturday and begin to track to the east through 10 p.m. Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds appear to be the primary threats.

There will be a lot of moisture for this system to work with so storms could produce flash flooding into Saturday night. The threat for severe weather depends on how unstable the air can become ahead of this system.

If you are traveling to A Day in Tuscaloosa expect it to be hot there with highs near 90°. Storm chances will also increase in Tuscaloosa by 7 p.m.

Cooler air will follow this system, and you’ll notice a big difference Sunday afternoon. Skies will stay cloudy, and afternoon highs will likely be in the lower 60s with a north wind.

Any chance of rain on Sunday will probably be in the morning hours. Sunday should be the coolest day of the upcoming week lows that night could dip into the 40s. Look for a quick warm-up for the new week. Highs should be into the mid-80s by Wednesday with lows back to near 60°.

