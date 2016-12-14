Lauren: Quiet, cooler weather

Quiet, cooler weather can be expected for the next few days. We’re back to jacket weather this morning but sunshine will prevail all day.

Highs climb into the middle 50s. Under a clear sky, temperatures will quickly drop tonight, falling into the middle 30s.

A few extra clouds are possible on Friday, but we stay dry, with highs in the mid-50s again. Friday night into Saturday morning will be coldest of the upcoming week.

With the growing season already beginning in some areas, you may want to take precautions to protect your plants, as temperatures will drop to just below the freezing mark.

The weekend looks nothing short of fantastic. Both days will feature more sunshine than clouds and seasonable highs in the 60s.

Our next weather maker arrives Monday into the middle of next week. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible.

