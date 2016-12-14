Lauren: Quickly warming temperatures back to 80°

Ample sunshine will make for a quick warm up today. High temperatures are back to around 80°. The breeze will be much lighter than yesterday, around 5-15mph. We’re clear and calm tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s.

Even warmer weather is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s. That warm-up, however, is short-lived. Our next weather maker brings wet and stormy conditions to the Valley late Wednesday into Thursday.

The severe threat looks to stay to our South. Rainfall totals will be up to 1 inch. Highs will stay in the middle 60s on Thursday. Friday will look and feel more like late Fall.

We’ll be cloudy and cool, with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Off and on drizzle will also linger throughout the day. After a chilly start to the weekend, we’re back to sunshine and highs in the 70s.

