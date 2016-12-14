Lauren: Fewer mid week storms before weekend severe threat

Storm coverage will be lower for the next 3 days ahead of our next weather maker that could bring severe weather this weekend.

We'll see more sunshine this afternoon, with highs in the low 80s. A few thunderstorms may pop-up during the afternoon hours, but they'll be isolated in nature.

Thursday will be even warmer, with even fewer storms, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will also climb into the middle 80s, and we'll once again have the chance for just a few pop-up afternoon storms.

Our next weather maker arrives Saturday. We could start off the day with some showers and clouds, but we'll likely be dry for the midday and early afternoon hours, warming temperatures into the lower 80s.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is then forecast to track west to east through the Valley during the evening and nighttime hours. Right now, it looks like the highest threat would be from damaging straight line wind gusts. Check back for updates as we narrow down the timeline when you need to stay weather alert.

