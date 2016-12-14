Lauren: One more warm day before the major temp drop

Enjoy the last warm and sunny day of the work week rain and much cooler temperatures return tomorrow. Highs today will climb into the lower 80s under a sunny sky. Cloud cover will increase later today ahead of our next weather maker.

Showers and thunderstorms will approach from the west overnight, but coverage could be fairly limited. You may have some slow downs to your Thursday morning commute with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll see off and on storm chances throughout the day. A few stronger storms with gusty winds may develop by the afternoon and evening, but our severe weather threat looks very low. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 60s. As the heavier rain wraps up Thursday night, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. I

t be a raw day on Friday so plan ahead if you have outdoor plans. Highs will only top out in the 50s and it will be breezy, overcast, with off and on drizzle and light rain throughout the day. After a chilly start on Saturday morning, in the middle 40s, we’re back to the sunshine and rebounding temperatures.

