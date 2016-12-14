Lauren: Highs in the 80s all week

Afternoon sunshine will warm temperatures into the lower 80s again today. A stray pop-up shower is possible this afternoon but most locations will stay dry.

We'll clear and calm tonight, and just a tad cooler, with lows in the low 50s.

The day-to-day forecast will be very similar this week with highs in the low to mid-80s, lows in the 50s, and just a low-end pop-up afternoon storm chance.

This pattern will hold through the Easter weekend.

By Sunday night, a cold front will approach the Valley. This could increase our rain chances early next week and tamper these warm temperatures a bit.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48